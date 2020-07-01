Reports: NFL preseason cut down to two games

According to multiple reports, the NFL is cutting its preseason in half, from four games to two.

Weeks 1 and 4 will be eliminated, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFL maintains its training camps are set to start on time July 25 through 29. The Falcons' training camp is scheduled to kick off Monday, July 27.

The Falcons' preseason schedule had been:

Week 1: Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Dolphins on FOX 5

Week 2: Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bills on FOX 5

Week 3: Aug. 28at 8 p.m. vs. Bengals

Week 4: Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Jaguars on FOX 5

No word on if those matchups would be switched around for a new two-game preseason, or if the previously-scheduled opponents for Weeks 1 and 4 would simply be eliminated for all 32 teams.

The NFL's decision, expected to be officially announced by the league on Thursday, comes after it scrapped the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.