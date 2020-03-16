Reports: Falcons to release Trufant and Freeman

NFL.com reported today that the Falcons are prepared to release former first round draft pick Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman in cost cutting moves that will free up nearly $8 million in cap space after June 1st.

Trufant, 29, was the 22nd pick in the 2013 NFL draft and has started at cornerback ever since. The former Washington Huskie made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and had 13 interceptions in 7 seasons with the Falcons.

The Falcons and Freeman, 28, agreed on a 5-year contract extension in August of 2017. The team would have owed the running back more than $20 million in salary over the next three seasons. Instead, the Falcons stand to gain $3 million in cap space going forward. Freeman suffered from concussions and experienced knee and shoulder injuries that limited his playing time with the team. He rushed for a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019.

The Falcons will not make official announcements regarding the two players until exit physicals are conducted.