QB Matt Ryan congratulates former Falcons QB Julio Jones on retirement

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was among the first to congratulate Julio Jones, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 standout seasons. In a tribute posted to Instagram, Ryan praised his longtime teammate, calling Jones "one of the best to ever do it" and noting that no player had a greater impact on his career.

Jones, who wore No. 11 for most of his career, retires as one of the most accomplished players in Falcons history. The wide receiver earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors, while also setting numerous franchise records — including career receiving yards, receptions, and most seasons with 100 or more catches.

Ryan and Jones, both former first-round picks, shared a remarkable connection on the field. Over 10 seasons together in Atlanta, the pair combined for more than 12,000 yards and 55 touchdowns, cementing their status as one of the NFL’s most prolific quarterback-receiver duos.

Jones also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles later in his career, but his legacy will forever be tied to Atlanta. A future Hall of Fame candidate, Jones redefined the wide receiver position with his blend of speed, strength, and skill — and earned the admiration of teammates, fans, and opponents alike.