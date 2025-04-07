Expand / Collapse search
QB Matt Ryan congratulates former Falcons QB Julio Jones on retirement

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 7, 2025 7:01am EDT
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after a touchdown pass in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Matt Ryan tribute: Former Falcons QB praised Julio Jones as "one of the best to ever do it" and said no one impacted his career more.
    • Record-setting career: Jones retires with 7 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro honors, and multiple Falcons franchise records, including receiving yards and receptions.
    • Dynamic duo: Ryan and Jones connected for over 12,000 yards and 55 touchdowns during a decade-long run in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was among the first to congratulate Julio Jones, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 standout seasons. In a tribute posted to Instagram, Ryan praised his longtime teammate, calling Jones "one of the best to ever do it" and noting that no player had a greater impact on his career.

What we know:

Jones, who wore No. 11 for most of his career, retires as one of the most accomplished players in Falcons history. The wide receiver earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors, while also setting numerous franchise records — including career receiving yards, receptions, and most seasons with 100 or more catches.

PREVIOUS STORY: Falcons franchise-leading receiver Julio Jones announces retirement after 13-year NFL career

Ryan and Jones, both former first-round picks, shared a remarkable connection on the field. Over 10 seasons together in Atlanta, the pair combined for more than 12,000 yards and 55 touchdowns, cementing their status as one of the NFL’s most prolific quarterback-receiver duos.

Jones also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles later in his career, but his legacy will forever be tied to Atlanta. A future Hall of Fame candidate, Jones redefined the wide receiver position with his blend of speed, strength, and skill — and earned the admiration of teammates, fans, and opponents alike.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from Matt Ryan's Instagram post and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

