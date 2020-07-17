Puig tests positive for COVID-19, urges 'everyone to take this pandemic seriously'

Yasiel Puig, who has been rumored to be signing with the Braves this week, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cuba native tweeted that he is "asymptomatic, and I feel absolutely fine."

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cleveland Indians warms up against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on September 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He said he will quarantine until he tests naegatively twice.

"I am sad that this has happened, but I believe that everything is in God's timing and that my return to the MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me," Puig wrote.

"I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete," Puig continued. "Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball."

According to multiple reports this week, Atlanta was signing outfielder Yasiel Puig, though the team has not made the acquisition official.

Puig was a free agent after a 2019 season split between Cincinnati and Cleveland. Before that, the Cuba native had played for the Dodgers since 2013.

In 149 games last season, he batted .267, with 24 homers and 84 RBI's.

Puig adds to a Braves outfielder that just lost veteran leader Nick Markakis, who elected not to play in 2020. Players have been shifted around in Markakis' absence as well as Freddie Freeman's, as he recovers from COVID-19.