Reports: Yasiel Puig to sign with Braves

The Braves are signing outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to multiple reports.

However, the team did not confirm the acquisition Tuesday afternoon, and manager Brian Snitker said "I don't know" about Puig joining his team.

"If anything happens, I’ll let you know," Snitker told the media on a conference call before the Braves' Tuesday night scrimmage.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Cleveland Indians warms up against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on September 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Puig was a free agent after a 2019 season split between Cincinnati and Cleveland. Before that, the Cuba native had played for the Dodgers since 2013.

In 149 games last season, he batted .267, with 24 homers and 84 RBI's.

Puig adds to a Braves outfielder that just lost veteran leader Nick Markakis, who elected not to play in 2020. Players have been shifted around in Markakis' absence as well as Freddie Freeman's, as he recovers from COVID-19.

"We're thin a little bit," Snitker said Tuesday. "We started this thing feeling really good with the depth, and we've used all of it already. Well, I think a lot of teams have. So we're stretched a little bit."

Puig could also be a DH candidate this season for Atlanta.