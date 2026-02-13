Human remains reportedly found at Clayton Co. waste processing facility

The Brief Human remains were found at a waste management-style recycling plant on Grant Road in Conley. Clayton County police have confirmed the discovery and are currently on-site conducting an early-stage investigation. Authorities are working to identify the remains and determine the circumstances that led them to the industrial dump site.



Police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered early Friday morning at a waste processing facility in Clayton County.

What we know:

The gruesome discovery was made at a recycling plant located at 3234 Grant Road. The facility, described as a large-scale industrial operation, handles a wide variety of materials including metals and plastics.

Photojournalist Tim Whaley, reporting live from the scene, noted a heavy police presence as investigators worked behind the facade of the open-air warehouse. While the facility remained active with trucks and dumpsters arriving throughout the morning, the specific area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.

Details regarding the identity of the deceased or the condition of the remains have not yet been released. Officials stated that the investigation is in its "early stages" and are working to determine how the remains ended up at the dump site.