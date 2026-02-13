Expand / Collapse search

Human remains reportedly found at Clayton Co. waste processing facility

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 13, 2026 11:24am EST
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Human remains found at dump site in Clayton County

Human remains found at dump site in Clayton County

Police confirmed human remains have been found at a recycling plant and dump site on Grant Road. This is a developing story.

The Brief

    • Human remains were found at a waste management-style recycling plant on Grant Road in Conley.
    • Clayton County police have confirmed the discovery and are currently on-site conducting an early-stage investigation.
    • Authorities are working to identify the remains and determine the circumstances that led them to the industrial dump site.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered early Friday morning at a waste processing facility in Clayton County.

What we know:

The gruesome discovery was made at a recycling plant located at 3234 Grant Road. The facility, described as a large-scale industrial operation, handles a wide variety of materials including metals and plastics.

Photojournalist Tim Whaley, reporting live from the scene, noted a heavy police presence as investigators worked behind the facade of the open-air warehouse. While the facility remained active with trucks and dumpsters arriving throughout the morning, the specific area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.

Details regarding the identity of the deceased or the condition of the remains have not yet been released. Officials stated that the investigation is in its "early stages" and are working to determine how the remains ended up at the dump site.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

Clayton CountyNews