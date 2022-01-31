Super Bowl 2022: Bengals, Rams players with ties to Georgia

article

Georgia has built up a reputation as a state with top football talent and the high school and college level.

The state has churned out NFL stars year after year.

Some players made their names as HIGH 5 Sports stars or playing between the hedges.

Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and L.A. Rams will feature a handful of football stars from Georgia:

Cincinnati Bengals

Lamont Gaillard, C

Gaillard is listed as a member of the Bengals practice squad.

Gaillard was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs football team from 2014 to 2018.

The Arizona Cardinals took Gaillard 179th overall in 2019.

Trey Hill, C

Hill played center for Georgia from 2018 to 2020. He's also a Houston County High School alumnus from Warner Robbins.

Hill is a rookie, selected by Cincinnati with the 109th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hill has started three of the 13 games he appeared in during his rookie season.

Mike Hilton, CB

Hilton was a star at Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville before going on to play college football at Ole Miss.

Hilton signed with Jacksonville in 2016 and he's gone on to appear in 76 NFL games.

He has two interceptions for Cincinnati this season.

Elijah Holyfield, RB

Holyfield is also listed on the Bengals practice squad.

Holyfield was part of the Bulldogs' running back corps from 2016 to 2018.

Holyfield appeared in 1 game during the 2020 season. He's also from College Park and played high school football at Woodward Academy.

Cameron Sample, DE

Sample disrupted backfields as a member of the Shiloh High School football team in Snellville before going on to play for Tulane.

Cincinnati selected the rookie 111th overall and he's gone on to play in 14 games for the Bengals.

D'Ante Smith, G

Smith played for Grovetown High School in Columbia County before his college career at Eastern Carolina.

Cincinnati selected the rookie lineman 139th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He's appeared in three games this season, including a start in the regular-season finale against Cleveland.

C.J. Uzomah, TE

Uzomah is a Suwanee, Georgia, native who played at North Gwinnett High School before his college career began at Auburn.

Uzomah is a seven-year veteran, taken 157th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Uzomah's scored five touchdowns in 16 starts for Cincinnati this season. He has 49 catches for 493 yards this season.

Jonah Williams, OT

Williams is an Atlanta native, and attended Marist School as a freshman before he moved to California to finish his high school career.

Selected 11th overall in the 2019 draft, Williams has started all 16 of the games he appeared in this season.

L.A. Rams

Ernest Jones, LB

Jones, who played college football at South Carolina, is a graduate of Ware County High School in Waycross.

The Rams selected Jones 103rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he's tallied 61v total tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 15 appearances, including three starts.

Leonard Floyd, OLB

Floyd, from Eastman, Georgia, was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs' defense through 2015.

Floyd was taken by the Chicago Bears with the ninth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Floyd is an Atlanta native. He's appeared in 87 NFL games.

Sony Michel, RB

Michel was part of an elite running back tandem that included current Browns running back Nick Chubb from 2014 to 2017.

Michel scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2018 Rose Bowl, helping punch the Bulldogs' ticket to the National Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The New England Patriots took Michel with the 31st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Stafford played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2006 to 2008 where he amassed 7,731 yards passing and 51 touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Stafford has thrown 41 total touchdowns in his first season with the Rams. He'll be 34 years old by the time he plays in Super Bowl LVI.

