PHOTOS: Braves pitcher A.J. Minter surprises Cobb County firefighters

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 23: Coverage AJ Minter showing appreciation to local firefighters at Cobb Fire Station 19, surprising them with lunch and a keepsake for their station on April 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julian Alexander for the Atlanta Braves)

Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter visited firefighters at Cobb Fire Station 19 to show appreciation for their service to Cobb County, including Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. Minter brought the firefighters lunch from Chick-fil-A and gave them an autographed, personalized jersey with their station number and "The Rock" nickname. He also took a tour of the fire station, rode in the front of a fire engine, and answered questions. The fire department gave Minter a special Cobb County Fire belt buckle.