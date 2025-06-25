NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks trade 13th overall pick Derik Queen to New Orleans Pelicans

article

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks selected Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the New Orleans Pelicans, aiming to balance youth and veteran talent. Queen, nicknamed "Baby Jokic," is recognized for his playmaking style and offensive polish despite concerns about his athleticism, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. The Hawks recently acquired Kristaps Porziņģis in a three-team deal, enhancing their roster with veteran presence alongside Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher.



The Atlanta Hawks selected Maryland standout Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, then promptly traded his rights to the New Orleans Pelicans, capping off a pivotal week of roster moves designed to balance youth and veteran talent.

What we know:

Queen, a 6-foot-9, 248-pound forward/center, averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds as a freshman at Maryland. He shot 76.6% from the free-throw line and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. The Baltimore native delivered one of the NCAA Tournament’s most memorable moments with a buzzer-beater against Colorado State to send the Terrapins to the Sweet 16.

Nicknamed "Baby Jokic" by teammates for his high-IQ, playmaking style, Queen emerged as a go-to leader in College Park. Despite concerns about his athleticism—Queen posted the lowest standing vertical (23.5 inches) and tied for second-worst max vertical (28.0) at the NBA Combine—analysts projected him as a high-upside lottery pick due to his offensive polish and court vision.

Local perspective:

The selection came just days after Atlanta finalized a trade to acquire veteran big man Kristaps Porziņģis from the Boston Celtics. The Hawks sent Terance Mann, Georges Niang, and the No. 22 pick to Brooklyn and Boston in a three-team deal that lands the 7-foot "Unicorn" in Atlanta, pending official approval when the new league year begins July 6.

Porziņģis, who averaged 19 points and six rebounds last season, is expected to provide rim protection and floor spacing alongside All-Star guard Trae Young and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

A Wilson brand NBA official game ball is pictured with a basketball rim and net in the background before the game between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena on November 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Ge Expand

Big picture view:

Atlanta acquired the No. 13 pick last year from Sacramento in a series of trades that signaled a shift in team-building strategy. FOX Sports analysts noted the Hawks were focused on "maximizing ceiling over quantity," given they held just one pick in this year’s draft.

What's next:

The 2025 NBA Draft festivities continue at Barclays Center in Brooklyn through Friday.

Hawks fans at State Farm Arena are watching closely as Saleh’s vision for the franchise takes shape in real time.