NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks to pick lucky No. 13

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 13 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, acquired from Sacramento, and are targeting high-upside prospects to enhance their roster. Atlanta engaged in a three-team trade, acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis, which adds veteran presence to their team alongside young talents. With only one first-round pick, the Hawks aim to maximize its value, focusing on building around their young core and recent veteran additions to become Eastern Conference contenders.



The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2025 NBA Draft this week holding the No. 13 overall selection, a pick acquired last year from Sacramento as part of a flurry of assets reshaped by recent trades.

What we know:

General manager Landry Fields, who struck gold by securing French standout Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in 2024, is charting a different course this year, targeting prospects with high upside to bolster Atlanta’s roster.

The latest mock drafts, including those by John Fanta and Jason McIntyre for Fox Sports, project the Hawks might select players such as Jase Richardson, Will Riley, or Joan Beringer with this key pick.

Big picture view:

Complicating the draft picture, Atlanta this week became involved in a high-profile three-team trade, acquiring veteran forward Kristaps Porziņģis from Boston. The Hawks sent Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in this draft to Brooklyn, along with Georges Niang to the Celtics. The deal, expected to finalize when the new league year begins July 6, brings a proven interior presence to pair with rising talents.

What they're saying:

Atlanta heads to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with a mix of youthful promise and veteran punch. With only one first-round pick, the franchise’s draft strategy appears focused on maximizing ceiling over quantity. Fox Sports analysts noted that the Hawks, having 'only one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft,' will be closely watched as they aim to find value at No. 13.

By the numbers:

The draft order itself was finalized following lottery results in Chicago in May, with the Hawks officially slotted at No. 13. The draft, scheduled for June 25–26 at Barclays Center, may offer few guarantees, but Atlanta’s front office, bolstered by recent veteran additions, appears prepared to leverage its lone pick for maximum impact.

What's next:

At stake: building around a young core featuring last year’s No. 1 pick—and now the addition of a skilled, experienced big man in Porziņģis—to restore the Hawks as Eastern Conference contenders.

The 2025 NBA Draft starts at