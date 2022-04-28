Vikings trade down to No. 32 pick, take Georgia safety Lewis Cine in NFL Draft

article

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was set to make his first draft choice as the new front office head of the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night, but traded the pick within the division as they were about to be on the clock.

Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings traded the No. 12 and 46 overall picks to the Detroit Lions, who then selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with that top pick. The Vikings received the No. 32 pick, the final pick of the first round, as well as the No. 34 and No. 66 overall picks.

At the time the Vikings would've been on the clock, Williams, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Eden Prairie native Jermaine Johnson, a defensive end out of Florida State, were all available. Two picks later, the Baltimore Ravens took Hamilton No. 14 overall.

With the last pick of the first round Thursday night, the Vikings selected Lewis Cine, a safety out of Georgia. He was an integral piece of the Bulldogs' defense that beat Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship in January, and showed his athleticism at the NFL Combine with a 4.37 40-yard dash and 36.5-inch vertical.

"Incredibly excited about what we just did. We added somebody, we talk about the pillars of our culture – smart, tough, competitive. I think we added somebody who is off the charts in all three," Adofo-Mensah said. "Incredibly dynamic player, adds range all over the field in the pass, in both phases really. Knows the defense inside and out. Just an incredible player, he was one of our targets really in the teens. This was a great outcome for us."

He played in all 14 games as a freshman for the Bulldogs in 2019, making 20 tackles and adding one interception as well as two pass break-ups.

He started 10 games in 2020, making 52 tackles. He was a Third Team All-American in 2021 and earned Second Team All-SEC honors, making 73 tackles with one interception and nine pass break-ups in 15 starts. Cine will likely compliment Harrison Smith in the secondary, and compete for a starting job with Cam Bynum.

Cine was one of five Georgia defensive players drafted in the first round Thursday night.

"A really, really good player that fits exactly what we’re looking for on our defense. I think any time you can add a really good football player with the traits of toughness, explosive speed. The guy made a lot of plays on really the best defense in college football. It’s not a coincidence that five of those guys got drafted tonight," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Adofo-Mensah has stressed communication and collaboration since he was hired by the Vikings’ ownership group in January. But the decisions made in the draft ultimately have a big impact on the imprint he hopes to make with the organization, and where the franchise could be headed after missing the NFC Playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Those decisions ultimately are made by Adofo-Mensah, after talks at every level of the franchise.

The Vikings chose to trade their top draft choice within the division, move back 20 spots and hope Cine, the Nos. 34 and 66 overall picks end up with a better value than No. 12 overall. The Vikings now have three draft picks on Friday, including the second pick in the second round.