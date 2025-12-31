Rabid coyote confirmed after attacks on humans, pets in Buford

article

The Brief Rabid coyote involved in multiple attacks in Buford Residents and dogs injured during incidents Dec. 26–27 Health officials urge vaccinations and caution around wildlife



A coyote that attacked multiple people and pets in Buford late last month has tested positive for rabies, prompting public health officials to urge residents to take precautions and ensure pets are properly vaccinated.

What we know:

Officials said the first incident occurred Dec. 26 near Holland Park Drive, where a resident and a dog were injured. Two additional attacks involving two residents and another dog were reported around 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 27 near Wyncliff Court and Bennies Way. The animal was later captured and tested, confirming rabies.

Health officials warn that rabies can be transmitted to humans and animals through bites or scratches from infected wildlife, including coyotes, raccoons and foxes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms may include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort.

Pet owners are urged to make sure dogs and cats are current on rabies vaccinations. The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a stray or potentially rabid animal should seek medical care immediately and notify their health care provider of the exposure. Residents are also advised to contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

What you can do:

To report an animal and arrange pickup, residents can call the Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576. After hours, reports can be made to Dispatch non-emergency at 770-513-5700.