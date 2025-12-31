Man with gun shot, killed by police in Gwinnett County during chase

The Brief Suspect killed after police pursuit and foot chase in Gwinnett County Police say suspect pointed gun at officers during encounter GBI investigating officer-involved shooting



A man was killed late Tuesday night following a vehicle pursuit, foot chase, and shooting in Gwinnett County, according to police.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 30 to the 5700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after receiving information about a vehicle connected to an incident in another jurisdiction. During the encounter, police said the man rammed a marked patrol vehicle, disabling it, and drove away.

Additional officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed. Police said the man then ran from the vehicle, prompting a foot chase. Officers reportedly issued multiple loud verbal commands, but the man did not comply. An officer attempted to deploy a Taser, but it was unsuccessful, according to police.

During the chase, police said the man pulled out a gun, prompting an officer to fire their gun, striking the man. Authorities said the suspect fell to the ground but then turned and pointed the firearm toward officers, at which point more shots were fired.

What we don't know:

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that the man's identity is unknown at this time.

What's next:

No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which will provide updates as more information becomes available.