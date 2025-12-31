Multiple new laws for Georgia in 2026 | Here are some big ones

The Brief New Georgia laws take effect Jan. 1 following New Year’s celebrations Changes impact vehicles, insurance notices and ethics investigations New "America First" specialty license plate now available



A new slate of Georgia laws takes effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, ushering in changes that affect vehicle regulations, homeowners insurance protections, ethics investigations and specialty license plates.

Several measures passed during the most recent legislative session went into effect earlier this year, but a handful become law Jan. 1.

Motor vehicles

One of them is House Bill 551, which updates rules governing the ownership and operation of motor vehicles. The law adds new requirements for issuing temporary operating permits and sets standards for a new electronic system used to issue those permits. The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jason Ridley, a Republican from Chatsworth.

Homeowners & Insurance

Another change comes under Senate Bill 35, sponsored by Sen. Larry Walker, a Republican from Perry. The law expands the amount of notice homeowners must receive before an insurance policy is not renewed, increasing the notification period from 30 days to 60 days.

Ethics investigations

Also taking effect is Senate Bill 199, which limits when ethics investigations can begin. Under the law, the Georgia State Ethics Commission is prohibited from initiating investigations into candidates within 60 days of an election. The legislation also requires local elected officials to file mandatory financial disclosures directly with the commission rather than at the local level.

Specialty License Plate

In addition, a new specialty license plate is now available featuring the American flag and the words "America First." Revenue generated from the plate will be directed to Georgia’s general fund.

