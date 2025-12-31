New Year's Eve 2025 weather in metro Atlanta | What to expect

The Brief Cold but calmer conditions expected at midnight Dry weather for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Rain returns late Friday before warmer weekend



Cold but manageable weather is expected across metro Atlanta and North Georgia as people ring in the New Year, with improving conditions heading into the weekend and early next week.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team says New Year’s Eve will be chilly, but not as harsh as the last several nights.

By midnight in Atlanta, temperatures are expected to be around 39 degrees under mostly clear skies, with lighter winds than earlier in the week. While it will feel cold, conditions will be seasonable for Dec. 31 and less windy overall, making outdoor celebrations more tolerable.

Earlier Tuesday morning, wind chills dipped into the teens in parts of North Georgia, including Blairsville and Canton, but those conditions are not expected to repeat overnight. Winds will continue to ease through the day, and dry air will remain in place through New Year’s Day, with no rain or significant cloud cover expected.

Extended forecast 🌤️🌧️

New Year’s Eve: Mostly clear, cold but calmer 🌙❄️

New Year’s Day: Sunny and chilly, morning near freezing ☀️🧊

Friday: Clouds increase, highs near 60 🌥️

Friday night–Saturday morning: Rain chances rise 🌧️

Saturday afternoon: Drying out, mild 🌤️

Monday–Tuesday: Sunshine with highs around 60 ☀️😎

Looking ahead, a warming trend is underway.

Highs climb toward the 60s by Friday and Saturday, though clouds will increase late Friday ahead of a system that brings the next chance of rain.

The best chance for showers arrives Friday night into early Saturday, before drier weather returns by Saturday afternoon. Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to carry into early next week.