Maya Moore announces retirement from Minnesota Lynx, WNBA after 8 seasons

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore on Monday announced her retirement from the WNBA.

Moore, drafted by the Lynx in 2011, played eight seasons and won four WNBA championships before stepping away from the game in 2019 to focus on ministry and social justice issues. Moore made her announcement on "Good Morning America." She’ll leave basketball one of the most decorated players in Lynx history.

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime," Moore said in a team-issued statement. "It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women’s basketball. Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career. I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life."

Moore will finish her career the Lynx franchise leader in scoring average (18.4), made 3-pointers (530) and steals (449). She finished second in points scored (4,984), made field goals (1,782), assists (896) and blocked shot (176). Moore also holds the Lynx single-season record for scoring and scoring average.

In 271 career starts, she averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Moore won WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2011, was a WNBA Finals MVP and made six All-Star appearances in eight seasons. She also won Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012 and 2016. She was named WNBA MVP in 2014.

"On behalf of the Minnesota Lynx organization, I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career," Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter of her life."