Marietta Blue Devils' Arik Gilbert picks LSU

Image 1 of 21 ▼

One of Georgia highs school football’s most sought after prospects in history made his college decision early Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Mariette’s 6-foot-5, 250-pounds tight end Arik Gilbert held some of the nation’s top college programs hostage as they waited for his decision to be announced.

Flanked by his mother, family, friends, and fellow Marietta Blue Devils, Gilbert lined up the finalists. The choices were Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and Clemson.

In the lead-up, rumors were circulating that Georgia was out and that Alabama was in. But that was all cleared up when Gilbert picked LSU.

Hear why Gilbert picked LSU in his own words below:

SEE ALSO: