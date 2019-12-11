Life drops out of top 25 hoops poll, Dalton St. moves up

The Running Eagles of Life University (9-2) have lost their first two games of the season and their spot in the latest NAIA Top 25 Basketball Poll. Dalton St. (8-1) moved up two places to the 19th spot in the new poll. The Road Runners share the No. 19 ranking with Lindsey Wilson.

Mid-South Conference rival,Georgetown College (Ky.), remains ranked No.1 in the poll.

NAIA D1 Top 25 Basketball Poll

Dropped from the Top 25: Montana State-Northern, Life , Thomas More & Park

Others Receiving Votes: Montana State-Northern, Life, Faulkner, Cumberlands, Bethel , Thomas More, SAGU, Harris-Stowe State, MidAmerica Nazarene 6.