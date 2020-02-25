Jake Fromm talks about decision to go pro at NFL Combine

article

I've never prayed about any decision more than than that decision

Football players dream of being at the NFL Combine. For former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm being in Indianapolis instead of Athens this week is the result of some time with the man upstairs.

"I've never prayed about any decision more than than that decision," says Fromm.

After Fromm decided to go pro, UGA offensive coordinator James Coley was replaced. Fromm says that he wasn't sure that was going to happen, but he did have an idea that it might.

"There's some things that we kind of knew about, and some things that we didn't. That's part of college football. Things are constantly a merry-go-round," says Fromm.

Fromm's week in Indianapolis started with measurements, so he was ready for the questions about his 8 and 7/8 inch hands."It's an eighth of an inch away from being the desired 9 inches. No big deal. It's the same hands that went to 3 SEC Championships, a Rose Bowl, a National Championship and some Sugar Bowls, so I think they've played plenty of football and done well enough so far," says Fromm.

Fromm is one of ten Georgia Bulldogs in Indy this week and there are also some old friends here. Former UGA Quarterback Jacob Eason and has already spent time hanging out with his old teammates.

"We're all friends and we're all in this together. We're all competing out here to do our best. We spent a couple of years together and it's always good to see guys like that becoming successful especially at this stage," says Eason who transferred to Washington following his sophomore season at UGA.

When it comes to Thursday's workouts at the combine, Fromm knows he won't be the tallest or fastest, but says that the key will be to be himself.