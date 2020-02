First, we started with some Class AAAAAA action on Friday night between South Cobb and Sprayberry, jousting for the rights to play for a Region 6 crown.

Then we made our way to Norcross, where the Berkmar Patriots stormed in for a shot at the Region 7 title in AAAAAAA.

On Saturday night, it was region final time. In East Point, it was the reigning AAAAAA state champion Tri-Cities Bulldogs taking on the Douglas County Tigers.