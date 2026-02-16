City of Marietta hit by nationwide ransomware attack

The Brief The city of Marietta says it can’t process certain online credit card payments after a nationwide ransomware attack. City leaders said they’re working to implement a secure alternative payment solution. The attack began Feb. 6, and the specific ransomware group has not been publicly identified.



Marietta officials say the city is unable to process certain online credit card payments because of a nationwide ransomware attack on the third-party payment processing vendor BridgePay Network Solutions.

What they're saying:

City leaders said they are working to implement a secure alternative payment solution. It appears that the business license department is being affected.

Officials said the attack began Feb. 6. The specific ransomware group involved has not been publicly identified, but it is reportedly affecting hundreds of local governments across the country.

Payments can still be made in person, according to city officials.