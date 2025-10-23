Hawks drop opener, but space alien was courtside for first time

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on October 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks opened their season in front of a sell-out crowd filled with celebrities and a space alien (SpaceGod Da Thug) at State Farm Arena with high hopes after a preseason filled with excitement about the team’s offseason additions. Unfortunately, the energy didn’t translate into the win column, as the Hawks were crushed in Game One by the Toronto Raptors, falling 138–118.

Atlanta was expecting big things from Jalen Johnson this season — especially after he was injured against these same Raptors last year and now returned to face them again in the opener.

Johnson provided some early sparks, scoring off a feed from Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Hawks trailed 16–12. Not long after, he went coast-to-coast for another bucket. Johnson finished the first half with 12 points and closed the night with 22 — tied with Trae Young for the team lead.

But Toronto raced out to a big lead, at one point pushing it to 26. Luke Kennard tried to chip away with a three-pointer, but the Raptors kept firing back. Immanuel Quickley drove inside for a score, and Jakob Poeltl threw down a dunk that helped keep Atlanta at arm’s length. The Hawks never recovered, dropping Game One in decisive fashion.

In addition to the space alien and R&B singer and songwriter Summer Walker, Big Tigger, Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake, David Lofters and Princess Banton-Lofters, 2 Chainz and Kesha Epps, Boosie Badazz, and GloRilla. Atlanta rapper Quavo performed at halftime and Elijah Connor performed the national anthem of Canada.

The team is headed to Orlando for a game on Friday night against the Orlando Magic and will be back at State Farm Arena on Saturday for a game against the Thunder.

Atlanta Falcons

In football news, former "Dirty Bird" Ray-Ray McCloud has reportedly signed with the New York Giants’ practice squad. The move comes shortly after the Falcons announced they were moving on from the wide receiver earlier this week. McCloud appeared in four games this season but was a healthy scratch in the last two. Head coach Raheem Morris has hinted the team could explore more options as the trade deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are focusing on bouncing back from Sunday’s disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers as they gear up to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.