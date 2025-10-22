Hawks, Chase renew partnership with big fan perks and giveaways

article

The Brief Hawks and Chase renew partnership with new rewards, giveaways, and fan perks. Chase cardholders get $10 Hawks Bucks, discounts, and exclusive access. HBCU Night and 24 Days of Giveaways return with big community celebrations.



The Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase are keeping their partnership alive — and they’re kicking things up a notch for fans and local entrepreneurs alike. The renewed deal focuses on rewarding loyal fans, boosting community programs, and celebrating Atlanta’s culture both on and off the court.

At the center of it all is the new "Hawks Rewards presented by Chase" program, which lets fans rack up points and score exclusive experiences right from the Hawks and State Farm Arena app.

Members can unlock courtside access, postgame free throws, pregame on-court moments, meet-and-greets with players or celebs, and even official Hawks merch and event tickets.

Chase cardholders get extra perks, including $10 in Hawks Bucks when they link their card, special discounts on food, drinks, and merch, and accelerated rewards for completing fan challenges.

And that’s just the beginning.

The partnership also brings back the fan-favorite "24 Days of Giveaways presented by Chase Freedom," running Dec. 1–24, where fans can win tickets every day to events like Hawks home games, concerts, and comedy shows at State Farm Arena. Another highlight — HBCU Night on Feb. 7, 2026, when the Hawks take on Charlotte. The event will spotlight Georgia’s 10 historically Black colleges and universities with on-court tributes, alumni recognitions, and community celebrations.

Off the court, Chase is continuing its Rookie Entrepreneur Program, designed to mentor first-generation small business owners through coaching and in-game exposure opportunities. It’s all part of the bank’s broader mission to empower Atlanta’s next generation of leaders.

Opening Night for the 2025-2026 season at State Farm Arena is happening Oct. 22. The Hawks will take on the Toronto Raptors.

All fans at the game will receive WE Different" t-shirts courtesy of State Farm.

The Atlanta rapper known as Quavo will perform at halftime. He joins a star-studded lineup of prominent artists who have taken the stage at Hawks games. Last season, Hawks fans saw performances from Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Lakeyah, Mariah the Scientist, Shamea Morton and more.

Last week, Hawks star Trae Young teamed up with 2 Chainz and Quavo to drop the new Atlanta anthem "Where I Stay."

To tip off the night, Elijah Connor will sing the national anthem, setting the tone with his powerful voice and commanding presence.

To learn more about the partnership between Hawks and JPMorganChase, visit Chase.com/Hawks.

To purchase tickets for the game, click here.