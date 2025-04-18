Hawks to face Heat in crucial NBA play-in game at State Farm Arena

article

The Brief The Atlanta Hawks are in a must-win game against Miami tonight at State Farm arena. The Hawks went 2-0 against Miami at home this season, and all four games between the teams were decided by at least 10 points. The winner of this game opens the playoffs at East No. 1 Cleveland on Sunday night.



It's going to be a big night at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks are trying to keep their season going with a win against Miami tonight at the NBA play-in tournament.

By the numbers:

No play-in team has ever won two road games in the same tournament, and this format — now in its fifth year, not counting a one-game play-in that was needed inside the bubble in 2020 — has never seen teams that entered as the 10th seed get into the actual playoffs.

Atlanta is trying to keep that streak going on Friday.

The Hawks went 2-0 against Miami at home this season, and all four games between the teams were decided by at least 10 points.

The winner of this game will become the first East team to go to the playoffs with a losing record (in a full 82-game season) since Boston did it with a 40-42 mark in 2014-15. Atlanta won the previous play-in tournament meeting between the clubs, topping Miami 116-105 in 2023 to earn the No. 7 seed. The Heat won the elimination game that year to claim the No. 8 seed — which started a run to that season’s NBA Finals.

What they're saying:

"We put ourselves in a position to have two games to get into the playoffs," Hawks guard Trae Young said after his team lost to Orlando in a game that decided the No. 7 seed in the East. "Us being in the 8 seed, if this was the old school, we’d already be in the playoffs. I’m glad they give us an opportunity to go home and get another chance. ... That’s pretty much it. We’ve got another chance."

Coach Quin Snyder says the team is prepared to take on whatever their opponents bring tonight.

"It's hard to compare this game, obviously, because it's basically a game seven," Snyder said. "Ultimately, it's something - your players have to adjust and have that concentration. By in large, I think we did a pretty good job of that.

What's next:

It’ll be a quick turnaround for Friday’s winners. The Atlanta-Miami winner opens the playoffs at East No. 1 Cleveland on Sunday night,

The winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks game will open the playoffs at West No. 1 and top overall seed Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

What you can do:

Tickets are still available for the game and range from $31 to $1,000.