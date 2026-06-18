Georgia's College World Series run ends with loss to Oklahoma

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The Brief Georgia's first College World Series appearance since 2008 ended with an 11-4 loss to Oklahoma in Omaha. The Bulldogs battled back from an early four-run deficit and cut the lead to two runs in the sixth inning. Oklahoma pulled away late with two home runs in the eighth inning to secure the victory.



Georgia's memorable return to the College World Series ended Wednesday night as the Bulldogs fell 11-4 to Oklahoma in Omaha.

What we know:

The loss brings an end to Georgia's first appearance in college baseball's biggest stage since 2008.

The Sooners took control early, building a 2-0 lead before adding a two-run home run in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to 4-0.

Georgia struggled to generate offense through the first four innings but began to chip away at the deficit in the fifth.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth when Ryan Black delivered an RBI single that scored Kolby Branch.

Georgia continued to apply pressure in the sixth inning, drawing back-to-back bases-loaded walks to cut Oklahoma's lead to just two runs. However, the Bulldogs missed an opportunity to do more damage when Tre Phelps grounded out, leaving the bases loaded.

Oklahoma responded in the eighth inning with two home runs, breaking the game open and ending Georgia's comeback hopes.

The Sooners went on to secure the 11-4 victory, while Georgia's season and College World Series run came to a close.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs leave Omaha after reaching the College World Series for the first time in 18 years and making a memorable postseason run.