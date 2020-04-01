Georgia Tech golfer waiting on opportunity with The Masters on hold

article

Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree is just like the rest of us: waiting on word about one of his sport's most prestigious tournaments.

"I'm always the type of person that likes to have answers," said Ogletree. "Right now, there's so much unknown and it's driving me crazy."

Ogletree earned a place at The Masters this year, by winning the 2019 US Amateur Championship. However, much like about every other sporting event in the country, the annual tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is on hold amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The hope is to play the event later this year.

Even as a player in the event, Ogletree did not get much more heads up on the postponement than anyone else. In fact, he was set to play a practice round in Augusta the weekend after the event ended up being put on hold.

"I got a phone call on that Tuesday, it was the head pro at Augusta," said Ogletree. "I was supposed to go Sunday. He was like, 'hey, Andy, the trip's not going to happen. Augusta's going to shut down to August. I was like, 'ok. The Masters isn't going to happen until ...' I didn't know when at that point, and I still don't."

Ogletree says playing in The Masters is a lifelong dream, and he is happy to wait. There is, however, one small catch: his spot in the tournament is as an amateur, so if he were to turn pro, he would lose his exemption. His original plan was to turn pro during the summer after his senior season at Georgia Tech, but now he will retain his amateur status for longer.

"There's not a lot of answers to what my future's going to look like the next few months," said Ogletree.

It's not like Ogletree will be bored, though: he can play in The US Open and The Open Championship, both currently scheduled for the summer. He can also seek amateur spots at other PGA Tour events.

"I don't really care when it's played, to be honest," said Ogletree. "Just looking forward to playing. I've dreamed of playing The Masters my whole life, now that's going to happen. Whenever they decide to play, I'll be there."

Ogletree is the third golfer from Georgia Tech to win the US Amateur Championship, joining Matt Kuchar and Bobby Jones. Per tradition, as the US Amateur champion he will play the first two rounds of The Masters with the defending tournament champion; in this case, a rather well-known golfer named Tiger Woods.

"I grew up idolizing Tiger, to get the chance to play with him at my favorite place in the world in front of the biggest crowds in the world, it's going to be really cool," said Ogletree.