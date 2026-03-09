Rockdale deputies help recapture escaped ICE inmate, officials say

article

The Brief Rockdale County deputies helped recapture an escaped ICE inmate. The sheriff's office clarified that the assistance was not part of a broader ICE operation. How the inmate escaped has not been revealed.



Rockdale County deputies helped Immigration and Customs Enforcement track and recapture an inmate on Monday afternoon who escaped from federal custody, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The inmate escaped from ICE custody shortly after leaving the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

While Rockdale County deputies assisted in recapturing the inmate, the sheriff's office clarified that the incident was not part of a broader ICE operation in the community.

Rockdale County deputies' assistance concluded at 3:10 p.m.

The backstory:

Officials said the inmate was taken into custody by the Conyers Police Department on Mar. 7, and an ICE hold was placed on him. An ICE hold is a legal request for federal authorities to take custody of an inmate.



That inmate was later released to federal custody.

After ICE took custody of the inmate, the inmate escaped.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the inmate managed to escape or if he will face additional charges. Authorities have not released the inmate's identity.