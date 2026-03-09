Popular Atlanta Beltline brewery suddenly closes Krog District taproom

article

The Brief A popular Atlanta brewery permanently closed on Monday. BrewDog Atlanta announced the news via Instagram. Owners did not give an exact reason for the closure.



A popular brewery on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail announced its sudden closure on Monday.

What we know:

BrewDog Atlanta, a Scottish craft brewery off Krog Street, announced its permanent closure on Monday.

The news, shared via social media, marks the end of the taproom’s multi-year run in the Krog District.

"After several amazing years on the BeltLine, BrewDog Atlanta is closing its doors today. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for a pint, brought friends, celebrated milestones, and made this bar part of the neighborhood," the owners said.

While owners did not give a specific reason for the Atlanta closure, they said they are focusing "on how best to position BrewDog’s brands for the next chapter in the U.S."

On Mar. 2, Tilray Brands, the parent company of Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Company, acquired BrewDog’s United Kingdom brewing operations and several pubs.

The brand said it is also negotiating to acquire some US locations, though it did not specify whether the Atlanta location was among those being eyed.

What they're saying:

In their farewell message, BrewDog also thanked the Atlanta community for making the location special.

"To the Atlanta community, thank you for welcoming us, supporting our team, and making this bar such a special place over the years. We’ll always be grateful for the memories we made here," the owners said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the next steps for the location will be or how many employees are affected by the closure.