Purple fentanyl seized, Mexican national arrested in Clayton County drug bust

The Brief Martin Gonzalez-Martinez faces federal charges for distributing four kilograms of purple fentanyl in Clayton County. Purple fentanyl frequently masks carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than standard fentanyl. Federal prosecutors allege Gonzalez-Martinez is linked to a Mexico-based trafficking network operating in the Atlanta area.



A Mexican national is facing federal charges for selling purple fentanyl in Clayton County. Martin Armando Gonzalez-Martinez, 22, of Oaxaca, Mexico, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge last week, charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Mexican-based drug trafficking network

What we know:

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Gonzalez-Martinez illegally crossed the southwest border several years ago and has since been working with Mexico-based traffickers to distribute drugs, including fentanyl, in the Atlanta area.

On March 4, he was apprehended in Morrow while selling drugs from a backpack in a business parking lot. During the arrest, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized four kilograms of suspected fentanyl featuring a distinctive purple color.

‘Milligrams can be lethal’

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl is so extremely dangerous that just a couple of milligrams can be lethal," said U.S. Attorney Hertzberg. "My office proudly partners with law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals who traffic this deadly drug, which is responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans every year."

Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, emphasized the risk of these specific variants. "Fentanyl traffickers continue to push dangerous and deceptive products into our communities, and the distribution of kilograms of purple fentanyl represents a significant threat to public safety," Chung said. "As part of the DEA’s Fentanyl Free America initiative, we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to stop fentanyl at every level of distribution."

What is purple fentanyl?

Dig deeper:

The DEA notes that traffickers often dye fentanyl purple as a branding tool or to distinguish it from other white powders like cocaine or heroin. However, the color often masks even more potent additives. The DEA and New York State Department of Health have found that many purple varieties contain carfentanil, which is roughly 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Furthermore, the DEA’s 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment highlights that purple samples frequently contain xylazine, a veterinary sedative that causes severe skin necrosis and does not respond to Narcan. The NYC Health Department has also noted that purple fentanyl often contains "benzo-dope," which can keep a person sedated even after their breathing is restored following an overdose.

What we don't know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office has not said if the fentanyl seized was pure or had additives like similar purple fentanyl.