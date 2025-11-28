Georgia extends winning streak with victory over Georgia Tech

article

The Brief No. 4 Georgia beat No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs earned their eighth consecutive win in the rivalry. Georgia's record is now 11-1. Georgia Tech is now 9-3.



The Georgia Bulldogs extended their winning streak, defeating in-state rivals the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 16-9 on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs (11-1) set a record with their eighth straight win in the rivalry. Georgia Tech (9-3), which moved its home game from its campus stadium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, closed the regular season by losing three of four games.

Highlights:

Nate Frazier ran for 108 yards, Gunner Stockton threw a scoring pass to Zachariah Branch for the only touchdown of the game.

Georgia Tech linebacker Tah’j Butler’s interception of a Stockton pass in the first quarter set up Birr’s 30-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 lead.

Gunner Stockton’s 7-yard scoring pass to Branch gave Georgia a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. Peyton Woodring of Georgia and Aidan Birr of Georgia Tech each kicked three field goals.

Woodring kicked a 50-yarder early in the fourth quarter for a 16-6 lead. Birr’s 41-yarder with 3:30 remaining again trimmed the deficit to seven points.

With only 14 seconds remaining, Georgia Tech took its last possession at its 20. Haynes King completed two passes to the Georgia 44 for a final snap with a second remaining. and his final pass was batted down in the end zone.

What's next:

Georgia: Hoping for a return trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium if it earns a spot in SEC championship game.

Georgia Tech: Needs losses by Miami, SMU and Virginia on Saturday to earn a spot in ACC championship game.