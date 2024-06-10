Game 3 between Bulldogs, Wolfpack will decide who goes to College World Series

FOX 5 Sports caught up with the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team last week as they were gearing up for the first game of the Super Regional on Saturday.

It is the fourth time in program history that the Bulldogs have hosted a Super Regional. The last time the Diamond Dawgs secured their spot in Omaha, they faced off against N.C. State. Coincidentally, their opponent for this weekend is NC State once again.

Our Justin Felder was on hand for the final preparations and has more on the team's outlook.

"Do you remember the last time Georgia made a run to the College World Series?" Felder asked a player. "I definitely wasn't in touch with it. In 2008, I think I was in kindergarten," the player responded.

Georgia baseball is aiming to make history and repeat past successes. The team has had a solid week of preparation and hopes to carry that momentum into the weekend. The Bulldogs are playing for their first trip to the College World Series since 2008, with N.C. State once again standing between them and Omaha. A victory would end a 16-year College World Series drought for Georgia.

The team is filled with dedicated players like Charlie Con, Corey Collins, and Fernando Gonzalez, who have been with the program for a while. A return to the College World Series would mean the world to them. "We believe it. We've believed it for a really long time, and that's why we're here," said one player.

Georgia star Charlie Condon is making headlines for his extraordinary performance this season. Setting school records for home runs, he could become the first Golden Spikes Award winner in school history. His impressive achievements have certainly caught the attention of NC State, Georgia's Super Regional rival. "I try not to look at it too much. I saw him a couple of times, and that was enough," an NC State player remarked.

For the Bulldogs, this journey is about more than just winning games. It's about creating memories and bonding as a team. "To get to spend this time and create those memories with this group and just really bond with one another—it doesn't get any better than that. That's why I play the game," one player shared.

As the Bulldogs look to repeat history, they can draw comfort from their past successes. Georgia has made it to the Super Regional round four times as a program, and each time, they have advanced to the College World Series. The team hopes to maintain this perfect record as they take the field at Foley Field in Athens.

Unfortunately, during their first game against N.C. State on Saturday, they lost.

However, they recovered on Sunday and cruised to a 11-2 victory over N.C. State, forcing a third game on Monday night.

The Bulldogs and Wolfpak will play the deciding game at 7 p.m. The winner will go to the College World Series and the loser's season will be over.