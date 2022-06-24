Former Braves Freddie Freeman bursts into tears during press conference on return to Atlanta

It was an emotional reunion as Freddie Freeman returned to Truist Park for the first time since putting on a Dodgers uniform.

Freeman was a few feet from the dais, ready to take questions during a pre-game press conference, when he became overwhelmed and walked out of the room. He emerged minutes later visibly overcome by tears and emotions to which every Braves fan can relate. The man, that once embodied what it was to be a member of the Atlanta team, told the members of the press he wasn’t sure he could get through it.

"I don’t even know how I’m gonna get through this weekend, to be honest," Freeman said.

Fighting back tears, Freeman left all his emotions out in the room like he left it all out on the field during the Braves' 2021 Championship season.

"I love the Braves organization with all my heart and that will never change," Freeman told reporters.

Freeman became a free agent following the Braves clinching the 2021 World Series Champions after he played for the team for a dozen years. His departure sparked shock and anger, especially after he signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers.

"Regret... I'm not here to talk about [that]. If I got into that, we'd be here a long time. And emotion would change," the former Braves first baseman said, fighting back tears.

Freeman, who is expected to receive his 2021 World Series ring before first pitch Friday evening, said he is not in Atlanta for closure because there’s nothing that needs to be closed.

Despite the switch in teams, he remains a fan favorite in Atlanta and will likely receive a standing ovation from the home crowd.

It will not be the first time the Braves have played against Freeman since he left.

They played him in Los Angeles in April. At that time, Freeman said he still had nothing but love for his former team.

At 32, he’s hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He homered and drove in three runs Thursday in a 10-5 win at Cincinnati.

The Associate Press contributed to this report