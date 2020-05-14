Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 rescheduled for June 7

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, postponed from March 15, has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 7, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race will be run without fans, and it will be broadcast live on FOX 5 at 3 p.m. June 7.

The Atlanta Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 & Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vet Tix/Camping World 200 doubleheader will still be run back-to-back on the same day, but has been rescheduled for television broadcast on Saturday, June 6.

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: A general view of the track and pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. NASCAR is suspending races due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Chris Gray

NASCAR and AMS have developed a plan to protect the health and safety of competitors, crew members, AMS employees and broadcast crews, including limiting overall personnel, pre-event health screenings, social distancing at the track, using personal protective equipment and sanitizing areas at the facility both before and during the event. The plan was reviewed by Georgia state and local health agencies.

"At heart, we're race fans, so any time we can't go racing, there's a little bit of an absence for us," AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison told FOX 5. "I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Governor Brian Kemp and the Henry County local authorities to make getting back on track possible."

"I want to thank our partners with NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway for adapting to protect public health throughout our fight with COVID-19," Kemp said in a release. "As we continue the measured process of reopening our state, I am confident in their plan to return to racing safely, and I’m excited to join with patrons across the country in celebrating the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 come June."

Hutchison said AMS will work with NASCAR and the other tracks that are scheduled to run races before June 7 to determine best practices, what works and what doesn't in this new operations model. But most of all, Hutchison said "excitement would be an understatement."

"It's created a big void and I think it has for people across the country and across the world for that matter," he said. "So I'm ecstatic to be able to announce not only will Atlanta Motor Speedway be racing in June, but to see the races unfold over the next couple of weeks."