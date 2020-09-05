Falcons make final cuts to set 53-man roster for opener

article

The Atlanta Falcons cut former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and two quarterbacks as they got down to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season.

Treadwell was the 23rd overall choice of the Vikings in 2016 but has yet to make much of an impact in the NFL.

Minnesota let him go after four seasons, and Treadwell signed with the Falcons in March. Now, he's on the open market again.

At quarterback, the Falcons will go into the season with starter Matt Ryan and 39-year-old backup Matt Schaub. Kurt Benkert and recently signed Kyle Lauletta failed to make the cut.