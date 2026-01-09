Indiana beats Oregon in Atlanta to secure national title spot

article

The Brief No. 1 Indiana advances to the national championship after a dominant 56-22 victory over Oregon. Oregon self-destructed in the first half, surrendering 21 points off three costly turnovers. Undefeated Indiana moves on to face No. 10 seed Miami in the title game in South Florida



No. 1 Indiana dismantled fifth-seeded Oregon 56-22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday night to secure a spot in the national championship game.

Big picture view:

The College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl was essentially over by halftime, as the Hoosiers capitalized on a self-destructing Oregon offense to build a 35-7 lead.

For Oregon, the quest for the school’s first national championship ended in a flurry of mistakes. The Ducks gifted the mighty Hoosiers 21 points off three turnovers in the first half alone.

The tone was set just 11 seconds into the game. On the very first snap, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore attempted a quick toss in the left flats. Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds read the play perfectly, jumping the route for a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Ducks briefly showed signs of life following the pick-6, answering with a 14-play, 75-yard drive. Moore capped the possession with a 19-yard scoring strike to Jamari Johnson to tie the game at 7-7. It would be Oregon's final highlight of a miserable half.

What we know:

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza quickly reclaimed the lead for Indiana with a 75-yard touchdown drive, and then the Hoosiers watched as Moore and the Ducks fell apart.

Backing up near his own goal line, Moore hit his own running back, Dierre Hill Jr., in the shoulder while cocking his arm to throw. The ball popped loose and was recovered by Indiana at the Oregon 3-yard line, setting up an easy touchdown. Later, with the Ducks in a must-score position before the break, Moore was hit on a crushing sack by Daniel Ndukwe. The pigskin popped free again, and Mario Landino recovered for Indiana at the Oregon 21 to set up another score.

Oregon’s frustration was punctuated on the final play of the half when a 56-yard field goal attempt fell far short of the uprights.

Dig deeper:

The blowout was a stark departure from the regular-season meeting between these Big Ten rivals in October, when Indiana fought for a 30-20 victory in Eugene. Since entering the postseason, the Hoosiers (15-0) have been untouchable, following up a 38-3 destruction of Alabama in the Rose Bowl with Friday's rout in the ATL.

Moore, who had been vital for the Ducks since taking over for Dillon Gabriel this season, could not overcome the relentless Indiana pressure. By the time Oregon (13-2) headed to the locker room at halftime, they were presumably discussing seating arrangements for the long flight home even with another half still to go.

What's next:

Indiana now advances to South Florida to face No. 10 seed Miami for the title.