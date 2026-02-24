Concord Crossing residents working to recover following deadly fire

The Brief Two children and their mother died after a massive fire tore through their apartment building late Sunday night. Cobb County officials said another child and an adult are in "very critical" condition from injuries suffered in the blaze. Some residents recounted to FOX 5 the moment they realized their building was burning.



Residents who survived a fatal fire at the Concord Crossing apartments returned to the damaged building Tuesday to look through the burned remains of their possessions.

What they're saying:

Rymero Mills lived at the complex for 12 years and tried to find any salvageable items from his unit.

"Our lives are here; everything is replaceable," Mills said.

His unit ended up heavily damaged when a blaze, which officials say started in another unit and spread quickly.

RELATED: Tragedy at Concord Crossing: 3 dead, 30 displaced in accidental fire

"I happened to look out the window, and then the smoke hit me," he said. "When we looked in the hallway, it was black, so we all climbed out of the porch."

According to fire officials, medics rushed five people who lived in a second-floor unit to area hospitals.

Three of those victims died.

The family of the deceased told FOX5 it was two children and their mother who passed.

"We're going to pray, man, because the people that were there, they were pretty nice. Every time I'd walk down, she'd have the kids out here, she'd say hi."

Mills said the neighbors who didn't survive had lived in the community for only about 6 months.

"I feel bad because the lady just had her baby, like it was a newborn."

The tragedy left neighbors thankful for life.

"It was a blessing that the daughter wasn't here, you know, because that's somebody that made it, but it's just sad to know that an accident can take a life that fast. I just thank God we got out."