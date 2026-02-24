Police release photos of persons of interest in deadly Atlanta gas station shooting

The Brief Atlanta police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Larry Battle. Investigators released surveillance images of a suspect wearing a distinct multicolored graphic sleeve and a black balaclava. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to an arrest and indictment.



Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man at a southwest Atlanta gas station last month.

Atlanta police released surveillance photos and video of the individuals sought in connection with the Jan. 15 killing of Larry Battle.

Larry Battle (Atlanta Police Department)

The backstory:

Officers found Battle in the parking lot of the Valero gas station near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Beeler Drive SW around 10:40 p.m. on Jan 15.

Upon arrival, officers found Battle had been shot in the chest. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police investigators released surveillance footage of two persons of interest sought in the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Larry Battle at a gas station on Beeler Drive SW on January 15, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

What they're saying:

"Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public's assistance identifying the two persons of interest seen in the shared photos and video," the department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are not required to give their names to be eligible for the reward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.