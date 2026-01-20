Police release photos of suspect in deadly Atlanta gas station shooting

The Brief Police released images of a gunman suspected of fatally shooting 55-year-old Larry Battle on Jan. 15. The suspect wore a jacket with a multicolored graphic sleeve, a black balaclava, and a silver wallet chain. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment.



Police have released two surveillance images showing the gunman believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting of a 55-year-old man at a southwest Atlanta gas station earlier this month.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 15 just east of Interstate 75.

What we know:

Larry Battle, who was shot to the chest, died in the parking lot of the Valero gas station, located near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Beeler Drive.

Larry Battle (Atlanta Police Department)

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find Battle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have spent the last five days canvassing the area, reviewing surveillance videos, reviewing tips, and combing through evidence.

What we don't know:

This led to investigators releasing two images of a medium-to-stocky-built man wearing a black balaclava covering the head, neck, and lower face. He was wearing a dark navy or charcoal zip-up hooded jacket. A key identifying feature is a multicolored/graphic print (appearing as purple, blue, and orange) on the upper left sleeve and shoulder, and slim-fit dark grey or black pants. He was wearing black and white low-top sneakers with white midsoles and laces. It appears he had a large black crossbody/sling bag worn over the chest and a distinct silver wallet chain or decorative chain hanging from the right hip/pocket.

Atlanta police released surveillance images of a man suspected of fatally shooting 55-year-old Larry Battle at a gas station located near Beeler Drive SW on January 15, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case or who may recognize the man is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.