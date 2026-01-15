Police probe deadly shooting along Beeler Drive in SW Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found at a southwest Atlanta residence. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect, established a motive, or released the victim's name.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead at a home in Southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of Beeler Drive SW to find a man who had been shot.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the name or age of the man found at the scene.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victim lived near the address.

No descriptions of potential suspects or vehicles involved have been provided by investigators.

It is not yet known exactly what time the shots were fired or who placed the initial call to 911.