Metro Atlanta families 'trapped' in extended stay hotels, new study finds

The Brief Thousands of single parents live full-time in extended-stay hotels across metro Atlanta. A new Georgia State University study found 1,600 children living in extended stays in DeKalb County. Advocates say low credit scores, past evictions, and not having enough money for security deposits trap families in a cycle of poverty.



A new study has counted thousands of families in DeKalb County that have been staying in run-down extended-stay hotels for months, even years. It is part of a vicious cycle of poverty.

The study from Georgia State University found more than 2,000 families living paycheck to paycheck in DeKalb County, unable to move out of the hotels and secure stable housing.

That used to be Arilya Romero's reality. "I just didn't have any other options," said Romero, who lived in an extended-stay motel in the Duluth area with her pregnant daughter and grandson. "It was supposed to be a temporary solution, but it felt like a trap once I got into the hotel," Romero said.

She said she had a job but lacked the credit and cash needed for a security deposit. And that was a common theme among those researchers spoke with.

What we know:

The study found more than 4,600 people living full-time in extended-stay hotels in DeKalb County, including 1,635 children.

The report found some families spent around 77 percent of their income on extended stays, and a majority were Black single mothers. Low credit scores, past evictions, and the lack of money for security deposits made it nearly impossible for families like Romero's to escape.

Joy Monroe, founder of the Single Parent Alliance and Resource Center (SPARC), said the extended-stay motels become a middle-ground for people who want to avoid shelters or sleeping in their cars. But therein lies the trap. "You don't need the upfront money. They're not going to check your credit. And if you can pay for today, you can stay today," Monroe said.

Timeline:

Georgia State University organized volunteer teams that went out every Saturday and Sunday from September through November of last year to knock on doors at extended-stay hotels in DeKalb County.

"Thousands of people in DeKalb County are living in extended-stay hotels but are not included in federal homelessness counts or local administrative systems," said report co-author Shannon Self-Brown, a GSU professor who helps run its Center on Health and Homelessness. "These families are excluded when resources are allocated, yet they face the same instability, cost burdens, and risks to health and safety as other people who lack stable housing."

But Monroe said the issue extends far beyond the county's borders. "It's not a DeKalb problem. It's an everywhere problem," Monroe said. Her nonprofit, SPARC, focuses on helping families break the cycle. "It is deeply impactful work. But I think the most important thing is understanding that these families can be helped. This problem is solvable," Monroe said.

Romero said she is living proof. After she lived in that hotel for about seven months, SPARC provided her assistance and helped her improve her credit score. "Now I have a foundation that I didn't have before," Romero said. "We are today, going from hotel to apartment. And before 2026 is out, I will be a homeowner."

What's next:

SPARC just opened a community center in Duluth to help address the needs of single-parent families. Georgia State University and SPARC plan to present the complete report to DeKalb County commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday. Advocates hope to expand the study to other communities across metro Atlanta.