Stockbridge Post Office closed indefinitely after car crashes into building

The Brief The Stockbridge Post Office is closed indefinitely following a vehicle collision that caused significant structural damage. All retail and P.O. Box services have been relocated to the Rex Post Office on Evans Drive. Customers must present valid photo identification to retrieve any redirected mail or packages at the new location.



The Stockbridge Post Office is closed for business until further notice.

What we know:

According to multiple reports, a car ran into the front of the building on Walter Way this past Saturday. The U.S. Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it would suspend all retail operations due to the damage.

What you can do:

Those requiring in-person services must travel approximately two miles north to the Rex Post Office, located at 6460 Evans Drive. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The location is closed on Sundays.

All P.O. Box mail will be redirected to the Rex location for pickup. Customers must present photo identification to collect any mail or packages.

What we don't know:

While it is unclear when the Stockbridge location will reopen, officials say they appreciate customers’ patience as they make repairs.