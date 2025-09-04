Eagles star, former Georgia player Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys quarterback

article

It is a moment that has fans shaking their heads and asking, "what was he thinking?"

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike just six seconds into the team's home opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

This all happened before the first offensive snap of the game.

Videos and replays of the moment show Carter approaching Prescott and then spitting at him before walking away.

Carter, 24, is entering his third year in the NFL after being taken ninth overall by Philadelphia in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He made the Pro Bowl last season, tallying 4½ sacks and 42 combined tackles over 16 games as he emerged as a starter on the defensive interior.

In 2023, Carter was runner-up as Defensive Rookie of the Year after totaling six sacks, 33 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and his lone fumble recovery was returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

It is unclear what other punishment Carter may face.