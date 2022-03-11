Expand / Collapse search
Defending World Series Champs Atlanta Braves release spring training schedule

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
A general interior view of CoolToday Park during the Spring Training game between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park on February 23, 2020 in North Port, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Braves 5-1. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/M

NORTH PORT, Florida - The defending 2021 World Series championship announced revisions to their spring training schedule a day after Major League Baseball and its players reached a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Atlanta Braves said they will start an 18-game exhibition schedule against the Minnesota Twins next Friday at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. It will be one of nine games at the team's spring training facility in Southwest Florida.

PUTTING 'SPRING' IN SPRING TRAINING: HERE IS WHAT WEATHER AWAITS AS BASEBALL BEGINS

The following is the Braves' spring training scheduled released Friday:

  • March 18 – Twins at CoolToday Park
  • March 19 – Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida
  • March 20 – Phillies at CoolToday Park
  • March 21 – Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida
  • March 22 – Twins in Fort Myers, Florida
  • March 23 – Rays at CoolToday Park
  • March 24 – Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida
  • March 25 – Red Sox at CoolToday Park
  • March 26 – Twins at CoolToday Park
  • March 27 – Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida
  • March 28 – Blue Jay at CoolToday Park
  • March 30 – Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida
  • March 31 – Rays at CoolToday Park
  • April 1 – Twins in Fort Myers, Florida
  • April 2 – Yankees in Tampa, Florida
  • April 3 – Red Sox at CoolToday Park
  • April 4 – Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida
  • April 5 – Rays at CoolToday Park

All times are TBA.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at Braves.com/SpringTraining.

The Braves' home opener at Trusit Park is on Opening Day on April 7.

