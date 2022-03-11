Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
7
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Putting 'spring' in Spring Training: Here is what weather awaits as baseball begins

By Scott Sistek
Published 
Weather
FOX Weather
72bf4b4d- article

The long wait is over.

An annual rite of spring may be a couple of weeks delayed, but soon the sounds of the cracks of the bats and the pops in the glove will fill the air around Major League Baseball's spring training sites in Florida and Arizona.

Major League Baseball and their Players' Union ratified a new contract after a 99-day stalemate on Thursday, paving the way for the season to finally begin, albeit it a little later than originally scheduled.

But players are expected to report to their team's facilities to begin spring training by Sunday, and it looks like the weather couldn't be any better.

In Arizona, the weather looks sunny and near 80 in Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs where the Cactus League teams play.

spring_training_0313.gif

In Florida, while thunderstorms and possible severe weather is in the forecast for the northern third of the state on Friday and Saturday, conditions improve for Sunday as the Grapefruit League gets under way. Highs will reach around 70 for the east coast sites like Jupiter, Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach, home to the Marlins, Cardinals, Mets, Nationals and Astros, while highs will be in the upper 60s around Tampa (Yankees) and western shore locations like Clearwater (Phillies), Dunedin (Blue Jays) and Bradenton (Pirates.)

Lakeland, where the Detroit Tigers train, is forecast to be the relatively cool spot at 65 degrees Sunday while players for the Twins and Red Sox will bask in mid-70s warmth in Fort Myers.

No rain is in the forecast for Phoenix through all of next week meaning spring training games should begin without a hitch later in the week. However, while dry weather looks to hold in Florida into early next week, some rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the middle and end of the week.

