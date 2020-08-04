Decatur High School cancels fall sports through September 25th

article

Decatur High School is canceling all of their fall athletics events -- including high school football -- through at least September 25th. The school made the announcement on Tuesday according to a post on their website.

"We will be working with coaches and activity sponsors to brainstorm ways to continue building teams and communities through online activities," said a statement posted on the school's website. "We are well aware of the mental health benefits of such interactions, especially when they can be done in person, and do not make this decision lightly."

The decision, made because of safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 transmission in DeKalb County according to the statement, would affect the Bulldogs' first three football games of the season. September 25th is the team's bye week.

"The decision to close and/or go virtual with programs will be re-evaluated by September 18th with the possibility of a different decision being implemented after September 25th," said the school in the statement.

The Georgia High School Association recently decided to push back the start of the state's high school football season, while leaving the schedules of other fall sports largely unchanged. Different schools and school districts can still make their own decisions to not participate in sports if they choose to do so.

"It is unfortunate, but we are unable to consistently rely on data and recommendations we receive from government institutions charged with public health because those data and recommendations are being heavily influenced by politics rather than science," said the statement. "We will continue doing our best to distill the often conflicting information provided to us while we attempt to balance the risks of continuing virtually with the risks of meeting in person."