Connor Creasy leads Georgia to victory with career-tying performance in Puerto Rico

The Georgia men’s golf team emerged victorious at the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday morning, marking a significant achievement with a 42-under-par, 822 total to clinch its first event of the year by a narrow three-stroke margin.

Graduate Connor Creasy was a standout performer, tying for third individually with a 14-under, 202 total, matching his career-best 54-hole score. Creasy's final round of 67 was notable, marking the first time he has posted back-to-back sub-68 rounds in his collegiate career. The Abingdon, Va., native showcased his skill on the back nine, securing his eighth collegiate eagle alongside four birdies and four pars. Creasy's achievement of recording multiple eagles in the event places him among the elite in the tournament’s history.

This victory represents the first tournament win for the Bulldogs since their triumph at the NCAA Bath Regional in May 2023. Chris Haack, in his 28th year as head coach, has now guided the team to at least one win in 24 of those seasons. The win in Puerto Rico is the team's fifth, making Georgia one of the most successful programs in the history of the event.

The Bulldogs concluded the third round with a nine-under, 279 total, edging out the 13th-ranked Virginia by three strokes, which had made a significant leap to second place. The competition was fierce, with Georgia outplaying eight top-30 nationally ranked teams, including three in the top 10. The team’s final score ties for the sixth-best in the history of the Puerto Rico Classic.

Head Coach Chris Haack expressed his excitement about the team’s resilience and focus, particularly praising Connor Creasy's performance on the final day. "After a challenging start, the team remained focused on our goal, showing remarkable determination to secure this victory," said Haack. "Connor’s exceptional performance on the back nine was truly inspiring for the whole team."

Other notable performances included Ben van Wyk’s 69, Buck Brumlow’s two-under 70, and Caleb Manuel’s 73, contributing to the team’s success. Van Wyk, in particular, continued his streak of top 10 finishes, marking his 10th career achievement in collegiate events.

The Bulldogs look forward to building on this success as they prepare for their next challenge at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, hosted by UNLV at the Southern Highlands Golf Club from Feb. 25-27. This victory not only adds to Georgia’s storied history in collegiate golf but also sets a positive tone for the remainder of the spring season.