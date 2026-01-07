Marietta car break-ins rise in Rockford Township and Lee’s Crossing

The Brief Unseasonably warm weather and post-holiday lapses in vigilance are fueling an uptick in Marietta vehicle break-ins. Thieves are targeting Rockford Township and Lee’s Crossing, specifically looking for valuables and unsecured firearms. Police advise residents to be good witnesses by recording suspects safely rather than approaching potentially armed individuals.



Police are warning residents to stay alert after unseasonably warm weather contributed to a recent uptick in car break-ins across several Marietta neighborhoods.

Marietta neighborhoods targeted by thieves

What we know:

Investigators say the mild temperatures, combined with a post-holiday lapse in vigilance, have created an opening for thieves. On Tuesday, residents in the Rockford Township community reported purses and other valuables stolen from their vehicles before dawn.

"More people are going to be out, including would-be criminals," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

The activity isn’t limited to one area. In the nearby Lee’s Crossing neighborhood, surveillance video captured suspicious individuals checking car door handles.

Residents share video on social media

What they're saying:

Local residents have taken to social media to share footage and warnings as concerns grow.

"You feel unsafe. There's definitely that unease," said resident Natalia Ocampo.

According to McPhilamy, the crimes range from crimes of opportunity to more aggressive break-ins. "We'll see more kids out trying to just flip door handles, or even the would-be criminal that now just starts breaking into vehicles. Because they see something inside that window," he said.

Keeping your car safe

What you can do:

Police are urging the public to follow basic safety protocols to deter "entering auto" cases:

Lock all doors and never leave valuables, especially firearms, inside a vehicle.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Do not approach suspicious individuals.

If residents spot someone looking into cars, police advise them to take a photo or video only if it is safe to do so.

"We don't know if that individual could have bad intentions or not. And we don't know if they're armed or not," McPhilamy said. "We would rather you be a good witness and stay safe, then put yourself at risk. Let's work together and make this a safe 2026."

Marietta police investigating

What we don't know:

Marietta Police have not yet confirmed if the same suspects are responsible for the activity in both Rockford Township and Lee’s Crossing, nor have they released specific descriptions of the individuals seen on camera.

It also remains unclear exactly how many vehicles were targeted or the total value of the items stolen, including whether any of the firearms mentioned in police warnings were among the recovered or missing property.

As of Wednesday, authorities have not announced any arrests or identified any persons of interest in connection with the thefts.