Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 5:10 AM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM EST, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Murray County, Heard County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Newton County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Towns County, Butts County, Troup County, Spalding County, Polk County, Dade County, Carroll County, Lumpkin County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, Douglas County, Gilmer County, Rockdale County, Fannin County, Walker County, Gordon County, Putnam County, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Henry County, Union County, Walton County, Pike County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Jasper County, Greene County, Bartow County, Dawson County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Cobb County, Meriwether County, Gwinnett County, Lamar County, North Fulton County

GAE sues DeKalb schools over teacher contracts

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 8, 2026 6:26am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Georgia Association of Educators filed a lawsuit against DeKalb County Schools.
    • Nearly 700 certified employees were reportedly denied contracts.
    • The lawsuit seeks a court order forcing the district to issue contracts.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against DeKalb County Schools, accusing the district of violating state law by failing to issue written contracts for the upcoming school year.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, nearly 700 certified employees were told they would no longer receive contracts, despite Georgia law requiring them. The GAE argues the move creates uncertainty and strips educators of long-standing legal protections.

The lawsuit asks a judge to require the district to issue the legally mandated contracts.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of reaching out to the school district and will update this story if a response is received. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from press release from GAE (linked above). 

DeKalb CountyEducationNews