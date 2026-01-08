GAE sues DeKalb schools over teacher contracts

The Brief Georgia Association of Educators filed a lawsuit against DeKalb County Schools. Nearly 700 certified employees were reportedly denied contracts. The lawsuit seeks a court order forcing the district to issue contracts.



The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against DeKalb County Schools, accusing the district of violating state law by failing to issue written contracts for the upcoming school year.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, nearly 700 certified employees were told they would no longer receive contracts, despite Georgia law requiring them. The GAE argues the move creates uncertainty and strips educators of long-standing legal protections.

The lawsuit asks a judge to require the district to issue the legally mandated contracts.

The other side:

