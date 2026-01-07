Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: IU vs Oregon | Everything you need to know before you go

article

The Brief The winner of the Indiana-Oregon rematch advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a strictly cashless venue with a mandatory clear bag policy for all attendees. Fans face a 75% chance of rain and unseasonably warm temperatures despite the stadium’s roof being closed.



The self-proclaimed "Capital of College Football" is bracing for a historic postseason clash as No. 1 Indiana faces No. 5 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday.

The matchup, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal, marks the first time in the bowl’s 58-year history that two teams from the same conference will meet in the postseason. With a trip to the national championship in Miami on the line, local officials are preparing for a massive influx of fans into the downtown corridor.

Here is everything fans and residents need to know ahead of the 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

IU vs. Oregon

Big picture view:

The undefeated top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (14-0) enter the contest following a dominant 38-3 Rose Bowl victory over Alabama. They face an Oregon Ducks (13-1) squad seeking redemption for their only loss of the season—a 30-20 defeat to the Hoosiers in October. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship on Jan. 19.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl pre-game festivities

Bowl week kicks off in earnest Thursday with Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans can tour the galleries before a joint pep rally featuring both teams' cheerleaders and mascots begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for the aquarium event are $36.99.

On game day, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest will occupy 200,000 square feet of the Georgia World Congress Center’s Hall C. Starting at 2:30 p.m., the event offers interactive games, a "Battle of the Bands," and a final pep rally. Entry is free for all game-ticket holders.

Taking MARTA or rideshare

What you can do:

City officials are urging fans to utilize the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to avoid heavy Friday evening traffic.

Fans can take the Blue or Green rail lines directly to the GWCC/CNN Center or Vine City stations for a $5 round-trip fare. For those insisting on driving, official stadium parking lots are expected to sell out, with prices ranging from $70 to $110.

Rideshare users are directed to a designated pickup and drop-off zone at GWCC Bus Lane C on Northside Drive.

Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Local perspective:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 AMB Drive NW in downtown Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains a 100% cashless venue. Fans carrying cash must use "ReadySTATION" kiosks to convert currency into prepaid debit cards.

The stadium’s strict clear bag policy limits bags to clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Small clutch bags are permitted if they do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5".

Despite the high-stakes nature of the playoff, the venue will maintain its "Fan-First" concession pricing, featuring $2 hot dogs and $4 refillable sodas.

Prohibited items typically include outside alcohol, weapons, umbrellas with sharp tips, large camera lenses, drones, signs on sticks, noisemakers, and large non-clear bags. Check the current A–Z guide on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium site the morning of the game for any last-minute additions.

Atlanta forecast for Friday

Dig deeper:

While the stadium’s retractable roof is expected to be closed for the game, fans should prepare for a wet commute.

Forecasters are calling for a 75% chance of rain on Friday with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs are expected to reach 73 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above the seasonal average, with a low of 58 degrees. Small umbrellas (under 33 inches) are permitted inside the stadium but must remain closed.

Downtown Atlanta businesses prepare for Peach Bowl

What they're saying:

While the stadium will hold roughly 75,000 fans, experts say the actual number of visitors to the city could reach 100,000 or more.

Local businesses are already bracing for the influx. At Stats Brewpub, located just around the corner from the stadium, brewmaster Austin Edwards is preparing for a massive wave of customers over the next few days.

"We’re excited," Edwards said. "It’s going to be nice, really busy for us. We’ve got 3,700 showing up just for Friday. We’ve got a public Indiana event tomorrow night as well."

The surge in tourism is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the region. Debby Cannon, an associate professor at Georgia State University’s Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality, expects the crowds to extend well beyond the ticket-holders.

"We’re going to have a huge crowd," Cannon said. "We could certainly go over 150,000 and go over 200,000, depending on the party size."

Cannon noted that most fans will likely arrive Thursday or early Friday and stay for two to three nights, spending money on hotels, ride-shares, and shopping. Because of the celebratory atmosphere, she estimates the total economic impact could reach the "$150-million plus range."

"People are happy, they like to spend money," Cannon said.

However, other experts offer a more conservative outlook. Tom Smith, an economist and finance professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, estimates the local impact will be closer to $30 million or $40 million.

Even with a more muted estimate, Smith said the game provides a vital "shot in the arm" for the local economy.

"For local eateries, Uber drivers, people who are renting out their house for Airbnbs, this could definitely change the trajection of their January," Smith said.