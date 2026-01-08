Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 5:10 AM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM EST, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Murray County, Heard County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Newton County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Towns County, Butts County, Troup County, Spalding County, Polk County, Dade County, Carroll County, Lumpkin County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, Douglas County, Gilmer County, Rockdale County, Fannin County, Walker County, Gordon County, Putnam County, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Henry County, Union County, Walton County, Pike County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Jasper County, Greene County, Bartow County, Dawson County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Cobb County, Meriwether County, Gwinnett County, Lamar County, North Fulton County

DeKalb police respond to possible barricade on Monitor Court late Wednesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 8, 2026 5:49am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Police responded to a barricaded person on Monitor Court.
    • The incident unfolded overnight in the Panthersville area near Flat Shoals Road and I-285.
    • Police did not release details on shots fired or any arrests.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police were on the scene reportedly involving someone barricaded inside a home in the Panthersville community late Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Officers were called to Monitor Court, located between Flat Shoals Road and Interstate 285 around 11 p.m. One woman in the neighborhood told FOX 5 she believed the man may have fired shots before barricading himself inside of a residence in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately confirm what led up to the incident or whether any arrests were made. Authorities said the situation remained under investigation.

The scene had cleared by early Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information was gathered on scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews