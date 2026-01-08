DeKalb police respond to possible barricade on Monitor Court late Wednesday

article

DeKalb County police were on the scene reportedly involving someone barricaded inside a home in the Panthersville community late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers were called to Monitor Court, located between Flat Shoals Road and Interstate 285 around 11 p.m. One woman in the neighborhood told FOX 5 she believed the man may have fired shots before barricading himself inside of a residence in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately confirm what led up to the incident or whether any arrests were made. Authorities said the situation remained under investigation.

The scene had cleared by early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.